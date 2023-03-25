New Hyundai Creta facelift might come with this 7 features of Verna

Hyundai recently launched the new generation Verna in India with several segment-first features, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. Hyundai has also packed some enhanced safety features in the latest Verna.

Now, a new report has suggested that the company might bring an upgraded Creta facelift sometime next year. The upcoming Creta facelift will be a premium model.

The running Hyundai Creta compact SUV was launched in 2020. However, after its launch, the company has not made any major update for it. As the competition in the segment is growing day by day, there might be a chance that the Creta could receive some big changes similar to the new Verna.

So, here are seven features of the sixth-generation Verna that we expect on the facelifted Creta as well:

New Turbo-Petrol Engine

2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that puts out 160PS and 253Nm of performance. There is a high possibility that it will also be onboard the 2024 Creta as the company is also offering the same in the Alcazar. The engine could be paired with the same six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions. The running model of the SUV has a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DCT automatic.

ADAS

Like the 2023 Verna, Hyundai might offer ADAS on the new Creta. It includes features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, front collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Currently, the MG Astor is the only compact SUV to get radar-based safety technology. While ADAS won’t be a standout feature for the Creta, it would bring it up to par with the competition.

Integrated Dual Displays

The integrated dual display setup offered in the Verna might be carried forward to the upcoming Creta. The Creta already comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. The SUV’s semi-digital instrument cluster can be replaced by the digitised cluster offered in the Verna, or even the digital driver display from the Alcazar.

Heated And Front Ventilated Seats

The Verna’s segment-first feature is expected onboard the 2024 Creta as well. While most of the Creta’s rivals get front ventilated seats, the heating function would be a first for the segment.

Connected Lights

We earlier reported that the 2024 Creta would carry its distinctive styling and wouldn’t look similar to the facelifted version that’s on sale in Indonesia. Instead, the India-spec Creta update is likely to sport connected LED DRLs and tail lights, just like the Verna. Connected lights are the latest fad among carmakers and can be seen on several cars these days across segments.

Switchable Controls

Another unique feature of the 2023 Verna is switchable climate and infotainment controls, as seen in the Kia EV6. The touch-enabled panel houses AC controls which can be switched for infotainment audio controls. The futuristic-looking element is also expected onboard the Hyundai Creta.

Different Styling For The Turbo Variants

The current version of the Hyundai Creta arrived with subtle differentiators between the turbo and regular variants. You could tell them apart as the turbo variants got dual tip exhausts, some blacked-out elements, and dual-tone exterior shades. However, Hyundai has upped the distinction with the new Verna.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Verna get a black cabin theme with red accents, black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and an optional black roof. Similar differences can also be expected for the turbo variants of the facelifted Creta.

Hyundai is going to launch the facelifted Creta in the first half of 2024. One big difference between the sedan and SUV would be the latter retaining the option of a diesel engine. The new Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh while the present day Creta retails between Rs 10.84 lakh and Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom).