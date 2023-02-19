New Honda SUV spotted during trials in India, expected to launch soon

The space for mid-size SUV is increasing in India and many car manufacturers are introducing their vehicles in the segment. Honda is expected to introduce a mid-size SUV in the Indian market and it has been initially spotted by Autocar India. It is expected that the SUV will be launched in the last quarter of this year.

According to the spy images of the new Honda SUV, it is expected that the SUV will measure around 4.2- 4.3 meters in length. The SUV is likely to be offered in petrol as well as hybrid powertrains. The design of the SUV draws its similarity from the Honda HR-V and WR-V. We expect the upcoming SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos as well as the Maruti Grand Vitara.

Key Specs of the SUV

The upcoming Honda SUV is gets sleek headlight along with an upright nose and grille. The design is quite similar to other new Honda SUVs offered globally. Even though the SUV was heavily camouflaged, the sunroofs as well as the roof rails were distinctively visible. A prominent sloping roofline as well as the tailgate-mounted spoiler was observed. Another distinct feature of the SUV was the presence of large multi-spoke wheels as well as wheel arches. We could see the presence of a 360-degree camera in the wing mirrors too.

Powertrain

There will be presence of two powertrains in the SUV. The variants are a 6-speed manual and an automatic variant for the petrol engine. On the other hand, there is also a Hybrid eCVT transmission. It is expected the SUV will have the same powertrain as the City Hybrid. This means that the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine will offer 121hp of power.

As the BS6 Phase 2 engine norms are getting implemented, there will not be a diesel engine in the upcoming SUV.

Even though there is no speculation about the price of the upcoming SUV, we assume that the price range of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) will be good.