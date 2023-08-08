New Honda SP160 launched at Rs 1.18 lakh

Honda has launched the new SP160 in India with a price range between Rs 1,17,500 and Rs 1,21,900. The SP160 sits between the Unicorn and the XBlade in terms of price. The Honda Unicorn is a traditional, old-school commuter, while the XBlade is a more aggressively styled and modern motorcycle.

The Honda SP160 will compete with the likes of Yamaha FZ , Suzuki Gixxer, Pulsar P150 and TVS Apache RTR 160 2V.

Honda SP160 engine, features

The SP160 has the same engine and main frame as the Unicorn. The motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled 162cc single-cylinder engine making the 13.5hp and 14.6Nm. It has a Solenoid valve in the engine acts as an automatic choke mechanism during the engine start and warmup.

Honda has borrowed some cues from the smaller SP125. The SP160 features LED headlight similar to the SP125, and a uniquely designed LED tail-lamp. The all-new SP160 features a bold tank design paired with sporty shrouds and gets aerodynamic under the cowl. It is equipped with a 130mm wide rear tyre, and a sporty muffler.

Honda SP160 is equipped with an Engine Stop Switch for the convenience of turning off the engine at signals and other brief stops. It also has a hazard switch that activates the flashing indicator lights in emergency stops and poor visibility conditions.

The Honda SP160 also gets an LCD showing Service due indicator, gear position indicator, side stand indicator, Fuel gauge, and mileage-related information. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 177 mm and a specious seat of 594mm.

The Sp160 underpins the diamond-type frame. Suspension duties are carried by a telescopic fork and a mono-shock. The breaking system includes a single-channel ABS (Anti-lock brake system) and front and rear disc brakes. It runs on 17-inch wheels, and chunkier rubber – 80/100-17 at the front and 130/70-17 at the rear. It has a long wheelbase of 1347mm.

Honda SP160 price and rivals

The SP160 is priced at Rs 1.18 lakh for the Single disc version that comes equipped with a 130mm rear drum brake, while the Deluxe variant with a 220mm rear disc brake comes with a price tag of Rs 1.22 lakh. Both get a 276mm front disc brake, and single-channel ABS as standard.