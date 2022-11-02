New Hero Xpulse 200T teased ahead of its launch, might get various updates

Hero Xpulse 200T teased

One of the major two-wheeler manufacturers in India, Hero MotoCorp is geared up to launch the new version of the Xpulse 200T. The updated Xpulse 200T will be the road friendly version of the Xpulse 200. Most probably the motorcycle will get some updates as compered to its predecessor.

The teaser of the new Xpulse 200T shows that it gets a dual-tone paint along with a flyscreen that is placed just above the headlight. The headlights will be LED and will be same as that of Xpulse 200 4V. This means that the lights will be brighter than those offered on its predecessor. The other important features include fork gaiters, new grab rail, refreshed belly pan and much more.

When it comes to the engine, the Xpulse 200 4V will offer the same engine that is offered on the Hero Xpulse 200. The 199.6cc, single cylinder, 4-valve engine generates a power of 19.1bhp and a torque of 17.3Nm.

In terms of price, the Hero Xpulse 200T will be priced around Rs 1.24 lakh – Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We are anxiously waiting for the company to announce the official launch details of the bike.

