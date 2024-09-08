New Hero Destini 125 unveiled; Comes in five colours

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new scooter named as the Destini 125. The new Hero destini 125 will replace the old model, which has been on sale since 2018. The price of the scooter has not been revealed yet.

The automobile maker has made many changes in the scooter including its design. The scooter now sports a brand new style with new fascia and rear. The new style makes it kook more ambitious than the outgoing model. It now has a more upmarket and premium feel.

Hero Destini 125 features

The new Destini 125 now feature a new LED headlight with a projector lamp and a metal fender on the front. It runs on larger 12 wheels at both ends, which is a big change in comparison to the current model.

The new Destini 125 is powered by a 125cc engine, which produces 9bhp of peak power and 10.4Nm of torque, which is the same as the current model. It is claimed to offer an ICAT fuel efficiency of 59kmpl. However, the real-world figure could be different. Also, some work has been done to improve the refinement of the engine.

However, the company has not made any announcement regarding its price yet. But, we expect the company do in the near future. The new Destini 125 will be available in two variants—VX and ZX—and five colours.

