New generation of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado likely to debut in India at 2025 Auto Expo

The new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is expected to land in India via the CBU route. The SUV will be launching in India at any point in next year, initially reported Autocar India. The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado launched in the U.S. market late last year. The design of the new Land Cruiser Prado is derived from Lexus GX.

It is expected that the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will be making its debut in India at the 2025 Auto Expo in January. The overall design of the SUV is boxy and it offers a rugged and classic appeal to the users. The SUV gets 18-inch wheels that are all-weather type. Customers can opt for 20-inch wheels that will make the road presence of the SUV even more.

The entry-level of the LC 1958 gets retro-styled grille while the mid-spec model get classic rectangular headlights like the FJ62. The top-tier model offers some features that are only limited to it. It is unknown which trim will be available in India.

When it comes to engine, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is expected to be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner as well as the Hilux. The only difference in the engine is expected to be a 48V mild-hybrid setup. For transmission purpose, the SUV is likely to have an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all wheels.

In terms of features, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is expected to get features like Multi-Terrain Select System, Downhill Assist, Electronic Locking rear differential, Crawl Control, Multi-link Rear Suspension System, Front Stabiliser Bar Disconnect System and much more.

