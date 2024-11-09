New generation of the Toyota Camry to launch in India in 2025, Know what to expect

The new generation of Toyota Camry will be launched in India in 2025, initially reported Autocar India. The new generation of the sedan will be the ninth generation of the Toyota Camera and will be on sale in early 2025 said sources to Autocar India. Even though the sale of the Toyota Camry has been low in India, the sales are consistent and due to this reason, the company is introducing the new model of sedan in India.

It is likely that the new Toyota Camry will be displayed at the Bharat Mobility Show in 2025. The sedan will be assembled in India like the older model and it will be strong hybrid in nature. This means that the sedan will offer great fuel efficiency as well as backseat comfort.

When it comes to design of the new sedan, the new Camry is longer in length but with the same wheelbase. Some design elements offer a similarity with the design of Lexus. The narrow slot-like ‘grille’ is present between both front headlights. The headlight pods are compact in size while the LED daytime running lights add more functionality. At the rear, the tail-lights are C-shaped and offer a refreshed look.

The new generation of Toyota Camry is offered with a TNGA-K platform and the basic hardware under hood is same as earlier. The power in the sedan is 227hp combined from the engine and strong-hybrid. The fuel efficiency of the car is claimed to be around 25kmpl. The boot space of the car is 427 litres.

In terms of pricing, the Toyota Camry sedan is expected to start around Rs 47-50 lakh (ex-showroom).