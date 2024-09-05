New generation of Maruti Swift CNG to launch in India next week, price announcement on September 12

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the new generation of the Swift CNG hatchback in India. According to sources, the launch will be in next week and the price announcement will take place on September 12. The Swift CNG is based on the latest generation of the Swift and is expected to be offered in multiple variants.

The Swift CNG is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E engine that made its debut in the new-generation of the hatchback. It will be the first time that the particular engine is paired with CNG. It is quite obvious that the car manufacturer will pair the engine with CNG tech for the upcoming cars too.

Speaking about the price, the Swift CNG is expected to be around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 costlier than the equivalent petrol-powered variants.

With the introduction of the Swift CNG new generation, the manufacturer is looking forward to increase the sales of the CNG variants in India. Maruti Suzuki’s CNG model sales are 34 percent of the total sales. On the other hand, the sales of CNG models have increased 37 percent as compared to last year’s sales.

2024 Swift

2024 Swift is powered by a new Z-series engine that is 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine and produces 80 BHP @ 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The company claims that the new Z-series engine offers 10% better fuel efficiency in manual and 14% improved efficiency in AMT. The ARAI-certified mileage is 24.80 km/l (MT) and 25.75 km/l (AMT).

Safety features on the car include 6 airbags as standard across all variants, seatbelt reminders for all seats, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, a rear-view camera, ESC and Hill Start Assist.