New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq launch is expected towards the year end in India

Skoda is all set to launch the New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq in India and the model will be offering more features to the already popular SUV. The SUV is currently priced at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and quite popular among SUV enthusiasts. The first batch of the SUV were sold out very quickly while the bookings of the SUV are still continuing.

When it comes to the new generation of the Skoda Kodiaq, multiple updates will be featured on it. This means that the SUV will be offering more prominent grille, vertical slats within split LED headlamp cluster and much more. The sporty appeal of the SUV has increased while the air inlets are present in the centre. There are C-shaped air curtains that are present on both sides of the front bumper.

On the side, the SUV gets a clean look and there are huge wheel arches. The bonnet adds to the hugeness of the SUV in multiple ways. Users also get large quarter glass, panoramic sunroof, and a sloping roof towards the rear of the car. The SUV is based on the new version of the VW Group’s MQB EVO platform and this ensures that there is large cabin. The highlights of the cabin include 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 10.25-inch digital instrument console and much more.

The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT that powers all the four wheels. Powertrain is likely to be the same on the new generation of the SUV. The new Kodiaq is available in multiple powertrains including, 1.5-litre TSI mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre diesel, a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with a PHEV system.