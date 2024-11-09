New-gen Renault Duster spotted for the first time in India, check details

The Renault Duster is one of the popular 5-seater SUVs that Indian market seen in the last decade. As the BS norms became stricter, Renault had to discontinue the SUV from the local market. However, the company continued to sell it in the global markets. The new generation of the Renault Duster which is also known as Dacia Duster in some market will be launching in India soon. The new generation of the Renault Duster has been spotted for first time in India.

As the new generation of the Renault Duster is seen while testing in India, we are sure that the SUV will be launching in India soon. The SUV in its camouflaged avatar appears to be quite massive, initiated reported Rushlane. The road presence of the SUV is quite similar to that of the older generation of the Duster. However, the major change that is expected to be seen in the SUV is its petrol engine. Well, as compared to the international model, the Indian version will have Renault branding (rather than Dacia).

The Renault Duster will also be rebranded by Nissan and sold in India. The upcoming Nissan SUV is expected to offer L-shaped LED daytime running lamps that run above the nose. Renault as well as its partner Nissan had confirmed earlier that these models will be exported to overseas market too. Renault will also be introducing a 7-seater version of the SUV at a later phase. Duster will fight against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder etc.

The new Duster will be based on the CMF-B platform and the engine will be petrol in nature. The Duster is expected to have a 1.3-litre HR13 turbo-petrol engine that produces 156hp power. We might also get 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.