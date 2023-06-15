New-gen Mercedes Benz GLC spotted during testing in India, to launch soon

The new generation of the Mercedes Benz GLC has been spotted while testing in India. The SUV is in the last rounds of its testing and its launch is expected in July. As reported by Autocar India, the unofficial bookings of the car have already been opened across some dealerships at Rs 50,000. This is the second generation of the GLC to be launched in India.

The new generation of the Mercedes Benz GLC will be powered by four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with plug-in hybrids in international markets. It is offered in a 4Matic four-wheel drive as standard. However, in India, the motorcycle will be offered in 2.0-litre petrol engine (GLC 200) and 2.0-litre diesel (GLC 220d). Both variants will be equipped with 48V integrated starter motor that will offer additional power.

In terms of design Mercedes Benz GLC gets a redesigned front design with headlights integrated DRLs. The tail lamp also appears to be sleek. The overall shape of the SUV will be quite the same.

Inside the cabin, we get 11.9-inch infotainment system which also includes the dash. The other key highlights include 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, heated and cooled seats, leather upholstery, ADAS tech and many more.

When it comes to price, the SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).