New details about the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 that you might be unfamiliar

As we are nearing the launch date (November 7th) for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 we are hearing important details about the bike. Recently, Autocar India has offered some details about the motorcycle in a walk around video. They have however stayed away from giving any remarks/opinion about the bike (as it is not launched).

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 gets a LED headlamp that is also present on the Super Meteor 650. We do not get a tail/brake lamp on the motorcycle. The rear brake lamp is integrated with the indicators and this seems quite neat. This lighting pattern is usually offered in higher end bikes and is quite new on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Speaking of the front travel we get a long travel suspension and a 21 inch front spoke wheel (90/90-21). On the other hand the rear is monoshock suspension and the rear tyre size is 140/80 R17. There is a prominent beak above the front wheel. The primary attraction on the motorcycle is a new radiator along with a brand new 450cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine.

The display has received a major update and it is now a single circular TFT unit. Lots of functions are available on the display. However, it still appears neat. Functions like trip 1, trip 2, fuel range, fuel consumption, voltage, engine temperature are clearly displayed on the TFT unit. Speaking about the buttons on the handlebar we get rotary engine on/off switch, M button (performance modes, ABS) and many others. The fuel tank is completely new in design and is expected to store more fuel (in quantity). We do get a crash guard (on the tank) similar to regular Himalayan.

The seats seem to be quite spacious while the luggage rack at the rear blends with the design. The maximum loading capacity on the rack is 5kg. Speaking about colours, we do get a total of 5 colour schemes.

(Note: Royal Enfield is expected to reveal the official specifications of the bike soon.)

