New Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Concept new renders looks like a stylish Sportsbike

Abin Designs and Bikerzz of India has released a digital concept of the Bajaj Pulsar RS400, which looks like a stylish worldclass soprtsbike.

The Bajaj Pulsar is a very popular model in the Indian market. The digital concept of the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 looks like a stylish racing bike. It has sleek body graphics all around the body, even around the headlamps.

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Digital Concept

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 looks killer with its sportbike design. It is covered with sleek highlights all around the body including around the headlamps, fairing, side body panels and at the rear. The headlight setup with duel projector lamps adds an aggressive look to its overall appearance. It also sports a compact transparent wind visor at the front flanked by rugged handlebars. The fairing is quite chunky and lends that sports bike look.

It has got underbelly protector, a split-seat setup, muscular fuel tank, sculpted tank shrouds, and short tail-end. It also features black elements on the sides and massive alloy wheel at the rear with a broad tyre which gives it the racing bike vibes. However, the front tyre looks a bit thinner than the rear. The concept has showcased the bike in detailed manner and the design patterns are that of racing bikes.

Specs, Features

The nearest donor model for this concept could be the Dominar 400. The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 could be powered by a 373-cc fuel-injected engine that churns out 43 PS and 35 Nm of peak power and torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. It is expected to have a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The bike could cost Rs 1.70 lakh upwards, ex-showroom. It will face KTM RC 390, Ninja 300, Benelli TNT300, Yamaha R3 and TVS Apache RR310 in the segment.