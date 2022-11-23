New Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched in India; Price starts at Rs 1.17 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar P150 debuted in the Indian two-wheeler market at a starting price of Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is offered with an air-cooled, 149.68cc single-cylinder engine that out puts 14.5hp at 8,500rpm and 13.5Nm at 6,000rpm. It has a sportier, lighter, and sharper design.

The Pulsar P150 motorcycle was launched in Kolkata on Tuesday and will be rolled out all over the country in the coming weeks.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 engine, features details

As mentioned above, the Pulsar P150 is powered by an air-cooled, 149cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It delivers a peak power of 14.5 Ps at 8500 RPM and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm at 6000 RPM. This engine is not the most advanced unit around, employing 2-valve architecture and even featuring a kickstarter.

The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity is 14 litre, said reports. The new Pulsar p150 has a ground clearance of 165mm and a weight of 140kg, 140kg when the tank is full. The seat height stands at 790mm.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a 31mm telescopic fork and a monoshock. It has a 260mm front disc and a 230mm disc at the rear (which changes to a 130mm drum on the single disc variant), complemented by single-channel ABS to handle the braking duties.

Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 in single seat and split seat variants. The single-seat variant has got a rear drum brake and a single-piece handlebar, while the split-seat variant comes with a rear disc brake and clip-on handlebars. The single disc variant is equipped with 80/100-17 and 100/90-17 at the front and rear tyres, respectively. The twin disc variant, on the other hand, has fatter 90/90-17 and 110/90-17 front and rear tyres, respectively.

The other features of the Pulsar P150 include a semi-digital ‘infinity’ instrument console that is also used on the Pulsar N160. The console will indicate the gear position and range. It also has a Bi-functional LED projector headlamp, flanked by LED Daytime running lamps as well as an LED tail-lamp with a glitter pattern. Apart from this, it also has a USB charging port.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: pricing, colours and rivals

The Pulsar P150 is priced at Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and Rs 1,16,563 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for single-disc variant and Rs 1,19,757 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 1,19,565 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for twin-disc variant. It is available in five colours, which is common to both variants. The colour options are Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White.

The bike will rival the likes of Yamaha FZ-FI, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and the Hero Xtreme 160R.