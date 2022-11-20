New Bajaj Motorcycle launch on Nov 22, Could be the Pulsar N150

Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to introduce an all-new motorcycle this month in India. The upcoming bike is expected to be the Bajaj N150 cc. The Bajaj Pulsar N150 has been spotted multiple times in recent months. So, we expect the Pulsar N150 to launch soon.

According to reports, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a highly likely to launch on November 22, 2022 as it has already been spotted testing in its near-production guise.

Though the brand has not revealed any official details of the motorcycle yet, rumours have suggested that it could be a new entry-level Pulsar.

Bajaj has filled many new trademarks recently including the Twinner, Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganz and Darkstar.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 bike features, specs

The rumoured new Pulsar could be introduced in the 150 cc segment and borrow some design elements from the Pulsar N160, which has been well received amongst customers and the bigger Pulsar N250.

The sporty-looking motorcycle will more likely be underpinned by a new tubular chassis and is expected to have comfortable riding dynamics. The Bajaj Pulsar N150 could be launched in two variants and could be slotted below the existing Pulsar N160.

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 is likely to sport a split grab rail, an underbelly exhaust unit, a halogen headlamp and turn signals. In addition to these, it is also expected to carry twin LED taillights, middle-set footpegs, an upright handlebar. The motorcycle will feature telescopic front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension. While the braking duties will be handled by a single-channel ABS system.

Bajaj may offer the same semi-digital instrument console as the Pulsar N250 and N160 in the N150. The bike will be offered with a new 150 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is also used in the N160. The powertrain will be paired with a five-speed constant mesh transmission. There is no information on the power and torque details yet.

The rumoured Bajaj Pulsar N150 will compete against the likes of Yamaha FZ V3, Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache in the Indian market. The bike is expected to be priced just under Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).