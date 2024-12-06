New Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will launch in India on December 20, Know what to expect

The market for two-wheeler EVs has been increasing in India and scooter manufacturers are having a blast. Even though manufacturers like Ather, TVS and Ola are leading the electric scooter market in India, the same cannot be said for Bajaj. The company will be introducing the updated Bajaj Chetak in India on December 20 and we expect it to catch up with its rivals.

New Bajaj Chetak is expected to offer a new dedicated platform which will be meant for upcoming all-electric models. Due to the introduction of new generation of the Chetak, the vehicle weight will be going down. This means that the new model will be lighter than the current model. The power delivery and range will also increase post introduction of new platform. Currently, the Chetak EV offers a maximum range of 137 kilometres. It is expected that Bajaj will be introducing advanced battery technology along with larger battery pack.

Some media reports have mentioned that the new chassis of the Chetak will allow the battery to be placed under the floorboard. This will allow the manufacturer to offer increased boot space. The electric Chetak offers 22 litre of under seat storage. This is quite contrasting as compared to the rivals who offer more than 30 litres of storage.

Other specifications of the scooter remain unchanged as earlier. The Bajaj Chetak EV is priced between Rs 96,000 and Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We expect Bajaj to present more details about the e-scooter very soon.