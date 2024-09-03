New affordable variant of Bajaj Freedom CNG bike likely to launch next year

Bajaj recently unveiled the first CNG motorcycle of India called the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike. The price of the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike begins at Rs 94,995, ex-showroom. Now, rumours have indicated that the company might soon bring an affordable variant of the CNG bike to the market.

The test model of the affordable version o Freedom bike was spotted many times on the roads. The company has undertaken many measures to make the bike affordable. Moreover, the company is planning to launch it as soon as the end of the financial year or sometime around February/ March 2025.

Looking at the price of the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike, which ranges from Rs 94,995, ex-showroom, the affordable variant will likely be cheaper than this price tag.

To make the bike more accessible, the company has taken many steps and made many changes to keep costs in check.

The changes include a halogen unit for the headlight, instead of an LED unit. The headlight bracket also appears to be new. Meanwhile, the shroud around the telescopic fork have been replaced with fork gaiters. It also has new fenders and elongated splatter guards that will provide better protection against the rainwater being kicked up by the tyres.

Through the camouflaged test module revealed little details, it was clear that the bike has a single-tone colour instead of the graphics heavy colours on the current bike.

The company might also cut down on the feature list. It is expected to pack a basic instrument cluster instead of the all-digital display with Bluetooth connectivity one like the current model. There is also possibilities of it being a part analouge and part digital cluster.

The rest of the bike is likely going to be the same. Be it the chassis or the 125cc engine that makes 9.3bhp at 8,000rpm and 9.7Nm at 6,000rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

With a more affordable CNG bike, Bajaj will be hoping to make further inroads into the commuter motorcycle space and position the Freedom as a more cost effective alternative to petrol powered motorcycles.