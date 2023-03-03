New affordable MG Motor Comet EV to debut soon

MG Motor has announced that it is going to launch a new affordable electric car in India soon. The company has revealed the name of its upcoming electric car as Comet. The company has revealed that it took inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England Australia MacRobertson Air Race for the name of MG Motor Comet EV. The ‘Comet’ EV will be the official name of the small MG Air EV.

As per reports, the MG Motor EV was supposed to be launched at the Auto Expo 2023. But, it did not. So, the latest teaser by the company has hinted that it could debut in the Indian market soon.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a ‘leap of faith’ in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.”

MG Motor India current has the Hector SUV and Gloster, which were named after a World War II fighter British biplane built in the late 1930 and a prototype jet-engine aircraft that was made in Britain and first flown in 1941, respectively.

MG Comet EV: Battery and range

The MG Comet EV will reportedly be 2.9 metres in length, which makes it the smallest hatchback in India. Currently, Maruti Suzuki Alto length stands at 3.4 metres and the Tata Nano measured 3 metres in length.

The MG Motor Comet is expected to have two battery options just like its global-spec MG Air. That means the EV could come with a 20 kWh and a 25 kWh battery options. The electric motor will likely generate a peak power of 40 bhp and is expected to offer a range of around 150 km on a full charge.

MG Comet EV: Expected price

The upcoming MG Comet EV’s price could be set between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh ( ex-showroom) in the Indian market.