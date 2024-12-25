New 3200 outlets of Ola Electric opened in India, total outlet count increases to 4000

Electric scooter manufacturer Ola Electric has expanded its total outlets across India. The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has opened 3200 new outlets across India today and the total number outlets stand at 4000. With this expansion the electric scooter manufacturer has made its reach even more across metro areas, tier-1, tier-2 and smaller towns.

On this occasion of expansion, Ola electric has also introduced benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in the S1 portfolio. Users should keep it in mind that this offer is available on December 25, 2024 only. Speaking about discount, the buyers of S1 X series will get discounts of up to Rs 7000. The additional benefit includes Rs 5000 on selected credit card EMIs as well as MoveOS rewards worth Rs 6000.

The electric scooter manufacturer is also upgrading its software ecosystem with introduction of MoveOS 5. Interested users can register for beta version. Ola has also introduced S1 Pro Sona (limited edition). The special edition of the scooter offers 24 carat gold pated parts. Features on the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition include 24-carat gold plated rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers, and mirror stalks. Other parts with gold finish are alloy wheels, front fork, side stand, and rear swingarm. The seat cover is made of Nappa leather with Gold stitching.

Ola electric had recently launched the Gig and S1 Z series of the scooters and they cost as low as Rs 39,999. The manufacturer has also unveiled Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro electric motorcycles. When it comes to the S1 range, we get S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X scooters. The S1 Pro can cost up to Rs 1,34,999 while the S1 Air can cost up to Rs 1,07,499. On the other hand, the S1 X portfolio costs Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999 and Rs 1,01,999 for 2kWh, 3kWh and 4 kWh battery pack variants.