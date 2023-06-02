Motorcycles that will be launched soon by Hero MotoCorp in India, What to expect

Hero MotoCorp is all set to introduce some new motorcycles in the Indian market. The new motorcycles include Karizma, Xtreme 200S 4V while the updated versions include Xtreme 160R and Passion Plus. With the new 200cc or more cc bikes, the company must be targeting at the segment of audience that form the youth. We have mentioned some motorcycles that might be available in the upcoming months.

Hero Karizma XMR

The iconic Hero Karizma will be back in the Indian market and it will be named as XMR (rather than ZMR). The motorcycle was spotted at the dealer conference in a production-ready form. We hope that the launch of the motorcycle is not far. When it comes to the engine of the motorcycle there will be a presence of a liquid-cooled engine that is of 200-210cc. It is expected that the price of the motorcycle will be around Rs 1.8 lakh.

Hero XPulse 400

The Hero MotoCorp will be introducing a bigger version of the Xpulse and it will be the XPulse 400. If things go alright the Xpulse 400 might compete with the likes of RE Himalayan which has established itself as an able off roader in the 400cc segment. It is important to mention that the XPulse 200 has built a great reputation as an able off-roader in the 200cc segment.

Hero 400cc sport tourer

In the pipeline of Hero MotoCorp, there is another motorcycle in the 400cc sement and it is the 400cc sport tourer. This motorcycle has also been seen testing alongside Xpulse 400.

When it comes to updates, Hero will be updating the Xtreme 160R along with the Passion Plus. The Xtreme 160R is expected to get some updates in the form of USD forks along with some cosmetic changes. On the other hand, the Passion plus is expected to be re-introduced after briefly being pulled out of the company’s commuter bike lineup.

