MG Windsor EV interior details revealed, To get reclining rear seats

MG Motor India has announced that its third EV for the Indian market will be launched in mid-September. According to the company, it will be called as MG Windsor EV. Now, the company has revealed some interior details about the EV.

The MG Windsor is a five-seater electric car that will be positioned above the Comet EV. MG has revealed that the upcoming Windsor EV will feature reclining rear seats. The car will have a business class like seats with a quilt pattern. It will be equipped with Aero-Lounge rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees.

The teaser released by the company has confirmed that the interior of the Windsor will be all black leatherette upholstery. The business class like seats have a quilt pattern with diamond-shaped stitching. In between, there will be a centre armrest. The seats will have three headrests. The teaser image also shows blue ambient lighting, a rear AC vent, seat back pockets and bottle holders in the door.

Meanwhile, the exterior and most of the interior design elements is expected to be the same as the Cloud EV. However, the theme will be black and beige. It is expected to pack features like dual-digital displays, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, and connected car technology. We also expect MG to offer a large host of rear-seat accessories keeping in tune with the second-row first deal that it is trying with the Windsor.

MG hasn’t revealed details of the electric motor and battery options that will be offered in the Windsor. However, MG offers this EV with two battery options: 37.9 kWh with 360 km of range and a 50.6 kWh battery offering 460 km of range in the international market.

Upon launch, it will rival cars like the Creta, Seltos, and Astor but also cars like the Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400.

