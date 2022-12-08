MG to showcase MG 4 EV at Auto Expo 2023, to offer a range up to 452km

Morris Garages or MG will showcase the MG 4 electric car at the Auto Expo 2023. Reports have also revealed that the MG Air City EV will also debut in the Auto Expo. The MG 4 is expected to offer a real-world mileage of up to 450 km, claims the company. The MG 4 will offer a hatchback design but will be as large as ZS EV SUV.

Dimensions

The MG 4 electric car is 4287mm in length, 1836mm in width and 1506mm in height. The wheelbase of the EV will be 2705mm. This means that the MG 4 electric car is just 36mm shorter than the ZS EV SUV. The MG 4 has been already launched in the global markets.

Design

The MG 4 electric car offers a sharp design along with prominent body lines that run along the sides. The headlamps are angular in design while the LED DRLs get the shape of eyebrows. The front bumper has multiple angular insets. The bonnet of the car has sharp curve lines along both sides. The charging port is located on the left side and is just above the rear tyre. On the rear the EV gets a roof extension which is divided into two parts. The bumper of the car is totally blacked out. The logo of the car sits between the two LED back lights.

Interior and features

The MG 4 gets a dual floating screen which acts as a medium to provide for all information. The digital driver display is of 7-inches while the touchscreen infotainment system is 10.25-inches.The AC vents are quite immersed in the dashboard while the centre console is in the form of rotary display. The interior offers multiple charging slots along with lots of space. Safety features include 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats along with ADAS features like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control etc.

Powertrain, battery, and range

The EV has a rear-wheel drive configuration. The MG 4 is offered in two battery pack options- 51kWh and a larger 64kWh. The 51kWh battery pack produces 170hp power and torque of 250Nm. Similarly, the 64kWh battery pack offers 203hp power and 250Nm torque.

Both the battery packs can be charged with 7kW AC fast charger or a 150kW DC charger. The 7kW charger can charge 51 kWh battery pack (10-100 percent) in 7.5 hrs. It can charge the 64kWh battery pack (10-100 percent) in 9 hrs.

Similarly, the 150kW DC charger takes 35 minutes and 39 minutes to charge 51 kWh and 64kWh battery packs (10-80 percent) respectively.

While the 51 kWh battery pack offers a range up to 350km, the 64kWh battery pack offers a range up to 452km.