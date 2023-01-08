MG Motor India hikes the prices of its cars by up to Rs 1 lakh in India

With the start of 2023 we have witnessed a significant rise in the prices of cars in India. Well, this was expected as car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and many more had earlier intimated about it. MG Motor India has joined the list of manufacturers that has revised prices of its vehicles this year.

MG Gloster, Hector and Astor and ZS EV get price hike up to Rs 1 lakh in India. We have described in details about the price hike of the SUV variants.

MG Gloster

The most premium SUV offered by MG, now costs between Rs 32.60 lakh and Rs 41.78 lakh. Considering the old prices of the SUV, there has been a hike of Rs 60,000- Rs 1 lakh. The MG Gloster was earlier priced between Rs 32 lakh to Rs 40.78 lakh.

MG Hector

The MG Hector now costs between Rs 14.73 lakh and Rs 20.66 lakh. Considering the old prices of the SUV, there has been a hike of Rs 30,000. The MG Gloster was earlier priced between Rs 14.43 lakh to Rs 20.36 lakh.

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus now costs between Rs 19.20 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh. Considering the old prices of the SUV, there has been a hike of Rs 30,000. The MG Gloster was earlier priced between Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 20.35 lakh.

MG Astor

The most affordable MG SUV offered in India- Astor is now Rs 20,000 costlier than last year prices. Now the SUV costs between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 18.43 lakh. Earlier the SUV used to cost between Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18.23 lakh.

The MG ZS EV now costs between Rs 22.98 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh. The old price of the SUV costs between Rs 22.58 lakh and Rs 26.50 lakh. A price hike of Rs 40,000 was witnessed.