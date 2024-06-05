MG Launches Gloster Snowstorm and Gloster Desertstorm, Price Starts at 41.05 Lakh

MG has launched two new special editions for its flagship offering in India, the Series Gloster SUV called the Snowstorm and Desertstorm, these latest editions feature new paint schemes but come with the same powertrain options as the standard SUV. Prices for both versions start from 41.05 Lakh (Ex-Showroom), although MG has yet to reveal the actual prices for the new variants. The Snowstorm comes in Peral White with a black roof theme, and the Blackstorm-inspired Desertstorm gets a Deep Golden paint job.

Gloster Snowstorm

Starting with the Gloster Snowstorm features a two-tone exterior of pearl white and black. The Snowstorm features red inserts on the front and rear bumpers and headlights, while select elements such as the grille, alloys, spoiler, door handles, ORVMs with red insert, window surrounds, and fog lamp trim are finished in gloss black. The rear lights have a smoked effect. The Snowstorm is only offered in a seven-seater version.

Gloster Deserstorm

Going to the Gloster Desertstorm Edition, this one comes in a Gold color scheme and also gets a variety of black exterior elements like ma garde of alloy wheels, ORVMs, door handles, roof rails, spoiler, and pillars. The headlights have red deltas. Inside, the changes are limited to the black interior theme and steering wheel. The Desertstorm can be carried out in six- and seven-seater versions.

Both models can be purchased with a variety of dealer-installed accessories, such as seat massagers, themed floor mats, dashboard mats, and JBL speakers.

The new MG Gloster special editions are priced at Rs 41.05 Lakh (Ex-Showroom). Mechanically, the versions remain unchanged about the standard model. These versions are offered with a pair of 2.0-liter diesel engines, one turbocharged and the other twin-turbocharged. The former develops 152 hp and 374 nm and is offered with two-wheel drive, while the latter is offered with a four-wheel drive system and develops 213 hp and 471 nm.

