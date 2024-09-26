MG Hector Snowstorm, Astor Blackstorm edition launched in India; Know specs and price

MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Snowstorm and MG Astor Blackstorm edition in India. Both the SUVs offer cosmetic changes on the standard editions of the SUV. Apart from the cosmetic changes on the SUV, everything remains the same on the SUV. While the Hector Snowstorm is based on Sharp Pro trim, the Astor Blackstorm is based on the mid-spec Select trim.

We have mentioned about the MG Hector Snowstorm and the MG Astor Blackstorm edition is detail below.

MG Astor Blackstorm

The Astor Blackstorm edition that had launched previously was based on a higher spec trim. The recently launched variant is based on the mid-spec Select trim. The new Astor Blackstorm gets black colour exterior along with gloss-black door handles and side cladding. We get Blackstorm logos on the front fenders along with red brake callipers. The alloy wheels are offered in gloss-black finish.

In the cabin, we get Tuxedo Black upholstery with red stitching while the front seats headrests get ‘Blackstorm’ embroided in them. The steering wheel and door trims have red stitches while the AC vents have red accents.

The engine on the SUV is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is offered with 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Engine output is 110hp and 144Nm. The Astor Blackstorm edition costs Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 14.46 lakh

MG Hector Snowstorm

When it comes to the MG Hector Snowstorm, it gets a dual-tone white and black dual colour exterior. Black chrome finish is offered on the grille, new bumper trims, tail gate garnish, side body moulding. The chrome effect is carried on the Hector as well as MG logos on the car. The cabin gets all-black treatment and the equipment list is based on the regular Sharp Pro variant. It is offered in 5, 6 and 7 seater configurations.

The company offers optional accessory package on the model. The engine on the SUV is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that offers 143hp. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre diesel engine offers 170hp of peak power.

The Snowstorm edition starts at Rs 21.53 lakh and ends at Rs 22.82 lakh.

(All prices are ex-showroom India prices.)