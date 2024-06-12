MG Hector, Hector Plus price hike implemented in India, SUVs get costlier by Rs 30,000

MG has hiked the prices of Hector and Hector Plus in India. Post the price hike the SUVs get dearer by upto Rs 30,000 in India. The MG Hector gets a price hike of up to Rs 22,000 while the MG Hector Plus of up to Rs 30,000. The price hike is different when it comes to different variants of the SUVs.

After the price hike the MG Hector is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh. Prior to the price hike, the Hector cost between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 22.02 lakh. Well, the Style 1.5P MT variant remains the same as earlier. Other two variants whose price remains the same are Style 2.0D MT and Smart Pro 2.0D MT. The Style 1.5P MT, Style 2.0D MT and Smart Pro 2.0D MT are priced Rs 13.99 lakh, Rs 17.30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively.

Speaking about the price hike of the MG Hector Plus, the price difference goes from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The new pricing of the SUV starts from Rs 18.20 lakh and goes as high as Rs 23.08 lakh. Earlier the SUV cost between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 22.83 lakh.

When it comes to the engine, both the SUVs share the same powertrain. The 2024 Hector is available in petrol and diesel options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine offers 143hp of peak power and maximum torque of 250Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual and CVT transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0 litre diesel engine offers 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox.