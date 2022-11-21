MG Hector facelift spotted without camouflage, gets multiple upgrades over its predecessor

The MG Hector facelift has been spotted without camouflage and we can spot the changes on the vehicle. The launch of the SUV will be very soon in India and its gets multiple updates. The SUV was spotted completely undisguised in London.

The changes in the design of the SUV have been spotted and we have mentioned them below.

Design

The MG Hector facelift gets a large diamond-mesh grille with a chrome finish all over it. The front bumpers are quite aggressive while the headlamps are housed in triangular housings. The Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are placed above the upper edge of the grille. Meanwhile, the alloy wheels present on the SUV are similar to the previous generation.

Interior

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, the dashboard of the MG Hector facelift gets a total revision. The new generation of the car will offer a double layered look with horizontally placed D-shaped AC vents. Similarly, there is the presence of a 14-inch touchscreen along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The digital instrument cluster also gets new graphics.

In terms of safety, the SUV is likely to get the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The 2023 MG Hector will continue to get the same engine as that of the current generation. The SUV will be powered by a 1.5 petrol engine, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The price of the 2023 MG Hector is expected to be somewhere between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 27 lakh.

Stay connected with us to know more about the updates of the SUV.