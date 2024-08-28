MG Gloster gets massive discount of up to Rs 6 lakh for August 2024

If you are planning to buy a large SUV in India, you might opt to get an MG Gloster. Morris Garages dealerships have announced that the SUV will be getting a discount of up to Rs 6 lakh. The company will be launching the Windsor EV in the Indian market on September 11 and before that, the company is offering massive discounts. The MG Gloster gets up to Rs 6 lakh discount for August 2024.

MG will be offering a mid-life update to the MG Gloster SUV in India. The 3-row SUV competes against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq. If you want a massive SUV with a great road presence, the Gloster can be an excellent choice. The pre-facelift model of the Gloster costs between Rs 38.80 lakh and Rs 43.87 lakh.

The MG Gloster SUV was launched in India way back in 2020 and the SUV in its mid-life update is expected to bring a lot of features. The Gloster facelift will be based on the Maxus D90 which is from MG’s parent brand SAIC. The MG Gloster facelift will be a rebadged version of D90 and its interior will offer a similar design.

The Gloster facelift will offer a new design which will offer a massive hexagonal grille with red highlights. It will also offer a new split headlamp setup and have large wheel arches and rugged cladding. When it comes to the rear profile, we do get LED tail-lights that are connected by a light band. The rear bumper also gets a reprofiling. We might get a lot of chrome elements on the MG Gloster facelift.

We expect the dashboard to have some amount of changes with a larger touchscreen, new center console, revised switchgear, and much more. However, we do get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is offered in the current generation of the SUV. It will be paired with 4×2 and 4×4 drive configurations.

Note: The discount varies from dealerships. Buyers are expected to contact nearest dealership to know exact discount.