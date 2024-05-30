MG Gloster facelift launch likely to be in India by 2024 end

The MG Gloster facelift is likely to be launched in India by the end of 2024 and this means that we might get the refreshed version of the SUV in the festive season. Along with the Gloster facelift, MG is likely to launch the Cloud EV in India around the end of the year.

The Gloster facelift has been spotted in a camouflaged avatar in India while testing and so is the Cloud EV. MG had a recent fund infusion from JSW. We have mentioned some details of the upcoming Gloster SUV.

MG Gloster facelift

MG had launched the Gloster SUV in India in 2020 and this upcoming SUV will be a mid-life update for the SUV. The Gloster facelift will be based on the Maxus D90 which is from MG’s parent brand SAIC. The MG Gloster facelift will be a rebadged version of D90 and its interior will offer a similar design.

The Gloster facelift will offer a new design which will offer massive hexagonal grille with red highlights. It will also offer a new split headlamp setup and have large wheel arches and rugged cladding. When it comes to the rear profile, we do get LED tail-lights that are connected by a light band. The rear bumper also gets a reprofiling. We might get a lot of chrome elements on the MG Gloster facelift.

We expect the dashboard to have some amount of changes with larger touchscreen, new center console, revised switchgear and much more. However, we do get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is offered in the current generation of the SUV. It will be paired with 4×2 and 4×4 drive configurations.

In terms of price, the Gloster facelift will see a price bump (as compared to the current price). The Gloster facelift is likely to be between Rs 38.80 lakh and Rs 43.87 lakh as it launches in India.