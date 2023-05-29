MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India, prices start at Rs 40.30 lakh

Morris Garages India or MG Motor India has launched the special edition of the MG Gloster in India. The special edition is named as Blackstorm edition and it has a starting price of Rs 40.3 lakh. The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition is offered in 2WD as well as 4WD variants. A bunch of cosmetic changes are available on the SUV but there is no mechanical change in the special edition SUV.

The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition gets a completely black theme on the body and the Black Storm Special Edition badging is present in the side of the SUV. Some portions of the SUV including headlights, side door cladding, brake calipers, ORVM etc get red highlights. Inside the cockpit users get all-black treatment with black upholstery and red ambient lighting. Some other key features include 12-way adjustable driver seat, 8-way adjustable passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS as well as much more.

When it comes to engine, MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The 2.0 litre diesel engine is tuned into single turbo version and a twin-turbo version. The single turbo version offers 161 Bhp of power and 375 Nm torque. On the other hand, twin-turbo version offers 215 Bhp of power and 480 Nm torque. When it comes to transmission, both the engines gets 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. On the other hand, the twin-turbo engine gets a 4WD system.

MG Gloster Blackstorm is now offered in Sharp and Savvy trims. The company had earlier discontinued the entry-level Super variant of the Gloster. The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition 6-seater and 7-seater 2WD variants cost Rs 40.3 lakh. On the other hand, the top spec 7-or 8-seat variant Savvy variant costs Rs 41.77 lakh.