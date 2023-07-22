MG files design patent of Baojun Yep electric SUV in India

MG has filled a new design patent for an electric SUV in India. MG’s parent company SAIC has filed design patent for the Baojun Yep electric SUV. The SUV will be sold in the Indian market as a rebranded MG EV. It is expected that the electric SUV will be launched in India by 2025. It is expected that the upcoming EV will share platform with the MG Comet EV.

What do we know about Baojun Yep

The India bound MG’s rebranded Baojun Yep will be quite exact to the version of the car that will be launched in China. Apart from badging and few other changes, most of the specs of the EV will be same.

The electric SUV will offer 3-door design and offer four seats. Just like the Comet EV it will offer the Global Small Electric Vehicle platform (GSEV). While the front profile will offer square shaped LED headlights it will have a rugged-looking bumper along with roof rails, big wheel arches and sharp design. When it comes to dimensions of the SUV we will get a length of 3381mm, width of 1685mm and a height of 1721mm. The wheelbase of the Yep will be 2110mm. As compared to the Comet the Yep will be longer by 407mm and wider by 180mm. The wheelbase will be 100mm more while the height is 81mm more.

In terms of power, the EV is powered by a single electric motor that is paired with a 28.1kWh battery which generates 68hp power and 140Nm of torque. The top speed of the EV will be 100kmph. The range of the battery will be 303km. However, as the battery will be sourced from the Indian market, the range might differ.

In terms of price the Baojun Yep is expected to be placed above the Comet EV. It is expected to compete with the likes of Citroen eC3 as it launches in India.