MG ES5 SUV gets revealed, expected to be the replacement for ZS EV

MG Motor has revealed the images of MG ES5 EV which will be launching very soon. The MG ES5 EV is expected to be replacing the MG ZS EV in the international markets. In India too, we have the MG ZS EV and if the above-mentioned report is true we might have the MG ES5 EV.

The MG ES5 EV will be sold by the company in the European markets. The company has not confirmed about the launch of the EV in the Indian market.

What’s does the MG ES5 offer

The MG ES5 EV, gets a good front end and that includes a bumper as well as a headlamp. The design is similar to the newer MG models like Cyberster and MG 4 hatchback. The MG ES5 EV get Nebula platform and this is completely new. The platform is capable of supporting wheelbase of up to 3100mm along with batteries with up to 2 metres in length.

When it comes to dimension, the MG ES5 is 4.4 metre long, 1.8 metre in width and 1.6 metre in height. The wheelbase of the car is 2730mm and this is longer than the ZS EV.

The EV is offered with a single-motor rear- wheel drive setup that offers an output of 167hp and 250 Nm. The top speed of the car is 170kmph while 0-100 can be achieved in 8 seconds. The company will be introducing the electric SUV in three different battery sizes. Even though the details about the battery are yet to be out, the range will be 425km, 515km and 525km respectively.