MG Cyberster to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo debut, Specs revealed

MG Motor is set to unveil the India-spec MG Cyberster at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. Ahead of the official debut, the company has revealed the specifications for the India-spec MG Cyberster. This is the first premium MG Select product the carmaker is introducing in the Indian market.

The MG Cyberster will be offered with a a dual-motor AWD setup.

MG Cyberster specifications

The Cyberster features a dual motor package that offers a combined output of 510bhp and 725Nm. According to the company, the motor is capable of reaching 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds, putting it in league with some sports cars from premium European manufacturers. It comes with a 77kWh battery unit, that is claimed to offer a range of 510km. The battery is oil-cooled, and MG claims it’s one of the slimmest battery packs in this capacity. It is packed with a double wishbone suspension up front and an independent five-link setup at the rear.

MG plans to offer the Cyberster as a fully loaded model with features like a drop-top roof, dual digital screens, climate control, and connected car technology. It features scissor doors, which have radars on each to ensure full safety when they open upwards and outwards.

MG Cyberster price

The upcoming premium offering is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh. This will be the most expensive thing MG has ever brought to the market since it made its entry to India in 2019. However, that is the whole point of MG Select and it looks like MG wants to start its premium innings with a two-door bang. The Cyberster will be followed by the Mifa-9 MPV that’s expected to be launched by the end of this financial year.