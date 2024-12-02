MG Cyberster EV will be launched in India in early 2025, know what to expect

The MG Cyberster EV will be launched in India very soon and according to the official confirmation, it will be in January 2025. The Cyberster has been already showcased in India and it will be the first electric sportscar by MG to be launched in India. It will be sold through the premium MG Select retail channel.

MG Cyberster will be offered through the all-new retail channel called MG Select. It will be the first product to be sold through the dealership chain, announced JSW MG Motor India few months ago. As many as 12 Select experience centres will be initially offered by the company. The Cyberster has already made its debut at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Cyberster EV is 4533mm in length, 1912mm wide, 1323mm high and 2689mm wheelbase.

The sportscar is offered with two options for battery pack and motor in international markets. The entry level model is powered by a single rear-axle-mounted 308hp motor and it gets 64kWh battery. The entry level model offers 520km range. On the other hand, the top variant gets 77kWh battery pack with range of 580km. It offers 544hp power and 725Nm of torque.

Speaking about the price of the Cyberster EV, it is expected to be placed between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh as it launches in India.