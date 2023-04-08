MG Comet EV interior design revealed, debut in India on April 19

MG is scheduled to launch its second pure electric model, the Comet EV, in India on April 19. Ahead of its official launch, the carmaker has shared a teaser image showcasing the car’s interior.

The teaser image of the Comet EV shows a futuristic-looking cabin with silver trim and a sleek dashboard with dual 10.25-inch screens. The car also has a funky 2-spoke steering wheel.

The Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air EV. It’s a 2-door small car featuring a tall boy body style. It has dual projector headlamps and a charging port positioned in the centre of the front fascia. The car also gets LED daytime running lights with an LED light bar, vertical tail lights and an LED light bar at the rear.

Globally, the model is available with two battery pack options: a 17.3kWh unit with a claimed range of 200kms, and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 300kms. In terms of exterior design, the Comet electric vehicle will get vertically stacked LED headlamps and tail lights, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators on the dual-tone front bumper, an LED light bar above the charging port on the fascia, chrome inserts, steel wheels with wheel covers, a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

The Comet EV uses a 17.3 kWh battery pack. It powers an electric motor that has an output of 40 BHP. The car is said to offer a maximum range of 200-250 km on a single charge. MG claims the battery can be recharged from 0-100% in 8.5 hours. It does not have fast-charging capability, though.

MG pulled the covers off the Comet EV for the Indian market last month. The model, which is based on the Wuling Air EV, will be priced in the Rs 10-15 lakh bracket (ex-showroom) and will sit below the ZS EV in the brand’s lineup. The EV will be offered in five colours, namely White, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. Upon launch, the Comet EV will rival the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

