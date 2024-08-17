Mercedes reveals the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680, Know the specs

Advertisement

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 sportscar has been launched by the company in India. This car can be termed as a different version of the standard SL Roadster. The company has claimed that the sportscar is the sportiest car that is offered in the history of the Maybach.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 gets thin vertical slats that are illuminated. The bumper at the front is redesigned and gets lots of chrome treatment as compared to the SL Roadster. The car is available in Garnet Red Metallic and Opalite White Magno colour options. The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 also gets a two-tone finish with an Obsidian Black hood. The car gets Maybach logos on the hood as well as a soft roof. The seats get designed scoops with the Maybach emblem.

Speaking about the engine of the Maybach SL 680 we get a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 that offers 585hp and 800Nm of torque. There is no hybrid assistance. The engine gets a 9-speed automatic transmission and is coupled with an AWD system. In terms of acceleration, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 can go from 0-100kmph in just 4.1 seconds.

In terms of price, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is pricier than the Mercedes-AMG SL 55. The AMG SL 55 sportscar costs Rs 2.44 crore (ex-showroom in India).