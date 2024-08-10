Mercedes Maybach EQS to launch in India on September 5, Check the important details

Mercedes Benz will be launching the Maybach EQS in India on September 5. The electric SUV has already made its debut in China in 2023. It will join the Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV in India’s line-up. The electric SUV gets the design, features as well as technical upgrades that are specific to the Maybach.

In terms of design, the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV offers an exterior that gets chrome highlights. There are multiple Maybach logos that are present on the electric SUV and are similar to the facelifted Mercedes-Mayback GLS that is currently available in India. There is a sealed-off black panel at the front and it offers a look of a grille. The panel has radar sensors for ADAS and gets vertical chrome strips. The upper part of the Mercedes Maybach EQS gets the series names in chrome.

When it comes to the sides of the electric SUV, we get chrome touches on the window line as well as B-pillar. There is a Maybach logo on the D-pillar too. The EQS lettering is present on the window frame of the SUV. Buyers can make a choice for either 20-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of interior, the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV gets different screens and that includes the animated display of the instrument cluster in Mayback mode. There are two 11.6-inch displays that are attached at the back of the front seatbacks.

There are two electric powertrain options available in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV abroad. In India, the electric SUV will be available in a top-spec 680 variant. The SUV gets 4Matic AWD technology as a standard. Output on the SUV is 658hp and 950Nm. While the top speed of the SUV is 210kmph, the 0-100kmph acceleration can be claimed in 4.4 seconds. Speaking about the range of the SUV, we get a range of 600km.