Mercedes India will impose hike in car prices by 3 percent, to be implemented from 2025

Mercedes-Benz India will be implementing a price hike on its cars that will be sold in 2025. The entire line-up of the cars will have a price hike of up to 3 percent that will be implemented from January 1, 2025.

The Mercedes India brand has clarified the increase in the price of the cars is a result of higher material costs, inflationary pressures as well as logistic expenses. The above mentioned reasons have resulted in higher operational costs, mentioned the company. The company has mentioned that it is adjusting maximum pressure of production cost but some part of the pressure will be met by the customers.

Mercedes India has clarified that this hike will not be affecting those who have booked the vehicles before December 31, 2024.

The price of Mercedes Benz GLC SUV will increase by as much as Rs 2 lakh. On the other hand, the price of the Mercedes Maybach S 680 V12 sedan will be going up by up to Rs 9 lakh. For those who are unknown, the Mercedes Benz GLC SUV starts at Rs 75.90 lakh while the Mercedes Maybach S 680 V12 sedan is priced from Rs 3.43 crore.