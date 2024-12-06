Mercedes G Wagon electric will make its debut in India on January 9 next year

India will be getting Mercedes electric G-Class SUV in India on January 9 in 2025. The SUV will be officially known as G 580 and it gets EQ technology. It is expected that the price of the SUV will be revealed by the manufacturer on the date of the launch. For those who are unknown, the electric G-Class was previously shown in concept at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2024.

Mercedes G 580 details

The Mercedes G 580 gets four electric motors and each motor powers a single wheel. In terms of power, each motor offers 147hp and this means that the total power output is 587hp. The total torque offered by the car is 1165Nm. Every motor gets separate 2-speed gearbox. The SUV can reach from 0-100 kmph in less than 5 seconds. The top speed is 180Kmph. On the other hand the primary focus of the SUV is on off-roading. There is an 116kWh battery on-board and the fast charging can be up to 200W. The range is claimed to be 470km.

The Mercedes G 580 offers shiftable low-range transmission while the water wadding capacity of 850mm.

When it comes to G 580, it gets a drag coefficient of 0.44. The interior of the Mercedes G 580 is quite identical to the G 450d. It gets some switchgear that is limited to the EV variant only. The SUV gets a new A-pillar design along with a new spoiler lip on the front of the roof.

When it comes to name, the company calls the new G-Class electric as G 580 with EQ Technology.