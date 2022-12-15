Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX gets showcased in India, offers more than 1000km range

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX electric concept car in India. The EV was showcased during the 3rd Safe Roads summit in India. The specialty of the Benz Vision EQXX electric concept car is that it can cover more than 1000kms in full charge. While the concept EV was unveiled globally earlier this year, it was showcased recently in India.

The Vision EQXX EV has been tested more than once and the range was found to be more than 1000kms (which is impressive indeed). Comparatively, the Vision EQXX concept is approximately 250km more than the EQS (which is the highest range variant).

Battery and Power

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX electric concept car solely focuses on delivering efficiency and is not the most powerful electric offered by the company. The EV is equipped with a single motor that produces 244hp (180kW) of power. The motor is placed on the rear wheel. The battery pack capacity is 100kWh and it can support charging speeds up to 900V.

Design

The EQXX offers a four-door coupe design that has a very efficient aerodynamic style. Mercedes claims that the range of the EV is largely hampered by the aerodynamics of the car. The efficiency of the car is as good as the 1.0-liter petrol engine car, claims Mercedes. The Vision EQXX offers a longtail-style rear design which is quite impressive. The front of the car gets an LED lightbar that extends from one end to another. The EV gets a sticker of the Mercedes-Benz logo on the bonnet too. The Vision EQXX also offers 117 solar cells on the roof which offer an additional range of 25km. The rear window of the EQXX is also covered in solar panels.

In order to reduce speed, the manufacturer has used magnesium wheels which are lightweight and aid to overall efficiency.