Mercedes-Benz to increase car prices by 5 percent from April 1, 2023

If you are planning to buy a Mercedes-Benz car then you might be a bit disappointed, since the popular carmaker has announced a price hike. There will be an increase of 5 percent across its line of cars said the company.

The price rise will be effective from April 1, 2023 revealed sources. The price of all the cars of the company shall be raised by 5 percent. The company has revealed that this surge has been effected as a result of the depreciation of the Indian Rupee vis-a-vis the Euro. The Company said that another reason is the rising costs of logistics leading to increase in operational costs of the company.

The Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer, said in a statement “Mercedes-Benz offers the latest model line-up featuring next-gen technology, connected services, luxury appointments and a differentiating customer service. The continuous weakening of the currency combined with increasing input costs have resulted in increased operational cost, necessitating a price adjustment,”

The company said that these factors have been putting significant pressure on the overall operational cost. Though some of it is being managed by the company, a part of it has to be passed over to the consumer for profits of the popular car maker.

