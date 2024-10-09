Mercedes-Benz EQE price cut by Rs 20 lakh in India, loyalty vouchers for existing customers

Mercedes Benz India has implemented a price cut of EQE SUV in India by Rs 20 lakh, reported Business Today. After the price cut, the Mercedes-Benz EQE costs Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). The company has taken this step in order to put a difference between the EQS SUV (that launched recently) and the EQE.

The Mercedes Benz EQE SUV launched at Rs 1.41 crore and is brought to the country as a CKD (completely knocked-down) unit. On the other hand, the EQE was previously brought to India as a CBU (completely built-up) unit. The difference in prices makes a clear gap between the EQS and EQE. The company has also mentioned that the existing owners of EQE in India will receive a Rs 5 lakh voucher. This voucher will be applicable to any new Mercedes-Benz car purchased in the next three years. This is seen as a move to encourage customer loyalty.

Mercedes EQE specifications

The Mercedes EQE SUV gets a dual motor, all-wheel drive setup as well as an off-road package as standard. The SUV is powered by a 90.56kWh battery that generates a range of 550km. The motor generates 408hp pf power and 858Nm of torque. In terms of charging we gets an 11kW AC charger along with up to 170kW DC fast charging. The top speed of the car is 210kmph. The SUV is equipped with three levels of regeneration and it can be changed through paddle shifters. Mercedes offers a 10-year warranty on the battery.

Inside the EQE SUV we get a 56-inch Hyperscreen unit as standard. The dashboard comprises of three screens and they can be used to display information as well as for entertainment. The SUV offers ADAS, a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.

When it comes to hardware, we get 20-inch wheels and air suspension that can be used to raise the ride height of the EV by 25mm. The dimensions of the SUV are 4863mm, 1685mm, and a wheelbase of 3030mm.