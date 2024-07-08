Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift launched in India at a price tag of Rs 70.90 lakh

Mercedes Benz EQB facelift has been launched in India and the model has been upgraded over its outgoing sibling. This upgraded electric SUV now costs Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The SUV offers as much as 112km more range as compared to the older model. The new EQB is available in two trims across the company’s dealerships in India. The SUV is also offered in a new 5-seat configuration.

When it comes to design, the Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift will be offered with a new grille panel that features signature star pattern of the company. The pattern is quite similar to the newly launched EQA. The bumpers are slightly revised and it also gets a fresh horizontal pattern of LED tail lamps. Inside the cabin, the car offers a star-patterned design on the dash as well as door trim pieces. The steering wheel is Mercedes’ new touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel and it gets option of open-pore wood trim.

Speaking about the infotainment of the Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift, we get a MBUX infotainment interface with Dolby Atmos, 360-degree camera, ADAS Level 2 functions, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, seven airbags and much more. Buyers can opt for 5-seater or 7-seater configurations for the model.

Mercedes EQB facelift is offered in EQB 250+ facelift and EQB 350 4Matic options. The EQB 250+ gets a 70.5kWh battery and a single electric motor at the front. It produces 190hp and 385Nm. On the other hand, the EQB 350 4Matic is offered in a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive option. It produces 292hp and 520Nm. The SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

When it comes to range, we get 447km of WLTP-certified range on the smaller battery pack, while the larger unit offers 535km range. If a DC charger is used, the battery of the EQB facelift can go from 10 percent to 80 percent. When it comes to charging, we get a 350 4Matic trim that takes about 6 hr 45 min with 11kW AC charger while 250+ trim takes 7 hr 15 minutes.

