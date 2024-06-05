Mercedes Benz EQA Launch likely on July 8, Know details of the upcoming electric car

Mercedes Benz India is going to launch its upcoming electric car in India on July 8 and it is none other than the Mercedes Benz EQA. This EV will be the company’s fourth EV in India after EQS sedan, EQS SUV and EQB seven-seat SUV. Mercedes plans to double its EV portfolio to six cars in India by 2024. There will be multiple battery options available on the electric car.

The Mercedes Benz EQA is quite sleek as compared to the EQB that is a proper seven seater SUV. The EQA offers crossover-like design, grille panel with the company’s signature pattern and a light bar at the front. There is a similar design (as in the EQB) element at the rear of the EQA.

When it comes to interior, the Mercedes Benz EQA gets star pattern on the dashboard as well as on the door trim pieces. The three spoke steering wheel will be touch capacitive while there will be digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen running the latest OS, and a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos. There will be four sound experiences available on the system and that includes silver waves and vivid flux. It is unknown whether the India trim will get an optional open-pore wood trim.

Speaking about the battery details, the SUV will be available in four variants and that would include up to four variants. The SUV gets EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic variants for the international market. All the variants except the 250+ variant; the SUV gets 66.5kWh battery pack and has a maximum range of 528km. The EQA 250+ variant gets 70.5kWh battery with up to 560km of range. On the other hand, the EQB gets a 66.5kWh battery that gets two electric motors. It offers a total of 292hp of power and 520Nm of torque. The EQB 350 4Matic gets a WLTP range up to 423km.

Price

The Mercedes Benz EQA is expected to be placed below EQB and the price is expected to be less than Rs 77.75 lakh. When launched, the Mercedes Benz EQA will compete with the likes of XC40 Recharge, BMW iX1, Kia EV6 and the C40 recharge.