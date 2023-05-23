Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster to arrive in India on June 22

Mercedes-Benz is going to bring back the SL nameplate with the launch of the SL55 roadster. Mercedes has confirmed that the SL55 roadster will launch in India on June 22, 2023. The iconic Mercedes-Benz SL55 roadster will be brought in as a CBU.

The SL has been a popular model for Mercedes-Benz in India. The SL-Class is the flagship two-door roadster for Mercedes-Benz globally and its lineage goes all the way back to the iconic 190SL from the ’50s

Mercedes-Benz SL55 roadster Powertrain

The latest generation Mercedes SL is available only in the AMG guise. The Mercedes-AMG SL55 AMG will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns 476bhp and 700Nm. The engine is mated to a nine-speed AMG speedshift transmission and Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD system. It can reach from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Interior

The SL55 AMG will come with a full-digital instrument cluster and AMG spec carbon-fibre interiors. The badging and embossing will be seen in the interior. It will feature 11.9-inch MBUX vertical screen with AMG-specific functions and HUD with an augmented reality display.

The SL55 Roadster will have a four-seat layout and drop-top feature. The convertible hardtop has been replaced for a convertible soft top, which makes it lighter by 21kgs. Roof operations take 15 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 37kmph. The car now has more room in the cabin as it is not 100mm longer.

Price and rivals

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is expected to be priced around Rs 80 lakh. Though there is no rival in terms of pure body style, it is expected to compete with cars like the Audi S5 Sportback and the BMW M340i.