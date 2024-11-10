Mercedes AMG electric SUV teased by the company, to rival Lotus Eletre

Mercedes AMG is going to launch an all-electric super SUV in the near future and the development has already underway, reported Autocar India. The SUV will be developed on AMG.EA platform and likely to rival the Lotus Eletre, upcoming Porsche Cayenne electric and BMW XM hybrid.

Just like the development of BMW’s XM, this new electric SUV will be developed wholly by Mercedes AMG division. The new model will be probably arriving in 2026 after the launch of the second generation of Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe. The model will be the first to use the AMG.EA architecture.

AMG.EA is a development of mainstream MB.EA platform of Mercedes. It has been modified to use advanced electric motors from an UK based firm and its axial flux units will generate upto 480hp while weighing 24kg. The AMG.EA architecture is likely to support a pair of motors on each of its axles and the platform can be used to offer over 1000hp.

The new Mercedes AMG electric SUV will be the successor to the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and will be larger and more luxurious proposition.