Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet with 3.0-liter petrol engine and 429 bhp to launch in India soon

Mercedes is getting prepared to launch the AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ in India very soon. The Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ will launch on January 6, 2023. The car will be a CBU unit and will be powered by a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine. It will be the fourth ‘53’ badged AMG model that will get launched in India.

Engine Specifications

The Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet will be powered by the same 3.0-litre six cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The engine churns out 429hp of power and 520Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the car can achieve 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed of the sedan is 250kmph. Various modes are offered on the AMG E53 Cabriolet. The car also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system and this enhances the efficiency of the car.

Design

In terms of design, the Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet gets a new front splitter, a signature grille and a similar front design like the other AMG models. In terms of dimensions, the E53 Cabriolet is 4844mm in length and 109mm shorter than the E53 sedan.

When it comes to the interior of the sedan, it gets a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, dual –display of 12.3-inch that includes both instrument and infotainment screens. Other design elements include wireless phone charger, Burmester sound system, AIRSCARF, ambient lighting and much more. The AMG E53 Cabriolet also offers AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension for better performance.

Price

In terms of pricing, the Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ is expected to be priced above Rs 75 lakh (there is no official confirmation about it). The Cabriolet 4Matic+ is currently priced at USD 92,550 (Rs 76.63 lakhs approx).