May 2023 car sales: Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai lead the table

May 2023 car sales were quite good as compared to the May 2022 sales in India. Maruti Suzuki is leading the car sales chart and is distantly followed by Hyundai. Out of the 5 top-selling cars brands in India, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are followed by Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Toyota.

Details about the top 5 selling car brands in May 2023 have been mentioned below.

Maruti Suzuki is the highest-selling car brand in May 2023 and the company has sold 1,43,708 units of the vehicle. The increase in growth of car sales is 15 percent as compared to last year. 1,24,474 units of the car were sold in April 2022. A difference of 19,234 units was observed in the sales.

Hyundai is the second highest-selling car brand in May 2023 and the South Korean company has sold 48,601 units of the vehicle. The increase in growth of car sales is 15 percent as compared to 2022. A difference of 6308 units was observed in the sales.

The third most car-selling brand in India is Tata Motors. 45,984 units of the car were sold in May 2023. 6 percent growth in sales was witnessed as compared to last year’s sales number. The company sold 43,392 units in May 2022.

Mahindra occupies the fourth position in the most selling car brand list in India. 32,886 units of the car were sold in May 2023. On the other hand, 26,904 units of the car were sold on April 22. A growth of 22 percent (which means 5982 units) was witnessed in car sales.

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota occupies the fifth position in the selling car brand list in India. 19,379 units of the car brand were sold in May 2023. On the other hand, 10,151 units of the car were sold on April 22. A growth of 91 percent (which means 9228 units) was witnessed in car sales.

Mahindra, Toyota, Hyundai witnessed significant growth in sales and it does point out that SUV sales have increased.

Also read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets A New Colour Variant Along With Added Safety Features