Maruti to launch its flagship MPV in August 2023, to be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its upcoming MPV in 2023 and it will be the rebadged version of Innova Hycross. There will be no change in the design or the engine of the MPV. It is speculated that the launch of the SUV will be in mid-2023 (August 2023).

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been already unveiled in India and the MPV is arriving at dealerships. The launch of the Hycross is expected to be in early 2023. The MPV is quite big and is larger than Innova Crysta. The Hycross offers a style that is quite SUV-ish and is not MPV-ish. Even though there is no much to offer by Maruti, there will be some minor cosmetic updates and we assume it will be a new grille as well as a new batch.

When it comes to the engine of the upcoming Maruti’s MPV it will be the same as that of the Hycross. The MPV uses 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine that produces a power of 183 bhp of power and 206Nm of peak torque. When it comes to engine transmission, the engine gets an e-CVT which is expected to offer an excellent economy. The fuel economy of the hycross is 21.1 kmpl.

On the other hand, the CVT automatic engine offers a peak power of 174PS and a torque of 205Nm. Key features that are expected to be offered in the Maruti’s MPV include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car teach and much more. In terms of safety, the users get six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, auto emergency braking and much more.

When it comes to the price of Maruti’s MPV, it is expected to be the costliest car offered by the manufacturer in India. Even the Hycross is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh and end at around Rs 30 lakh. The prices of Maruti’s MPV are expected to be similar.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are expected ex-showroom prices.