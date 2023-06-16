Maruti Suzuki’s most expensive car ‘Invicto’ coming to India soon: 10 features to look forward

Maruti Suzuki is set to enter the three-row premium MPV/SUVs segment with its new MPV in India, ‘Invicto’ on July 5. The Invicto is a three-row, seven-seater MPV, is said to be the costliest car offering of the company in the country with a price tag upwards of Rs 20 lakh. The company plans to commence bookings for the Invicto via its Nexa retail channel on June 19.

The Maruti Invicto will be sold in petrol and hybrid options, as announced by Shashank Srivastava, Director (Sales & Marketing). The three-row SUV/MPV segment stood at around 2.58 lakh units last fiscal with vehicles priced over Rs 20 lakh accounting for around 1.2-1.25 lakh units, he noted.

The car will be produced at Toyota’s factory outside Bengaluru in Bidadi, Ramanagara District. It will be sold in Nexa retail showrooms.

The upcoming Maruti Invicto will be coming 10 new features that were not introduced in any of the previous models. According to reports, the MPV will likely come with a 10.1-inch display, dual-zone climate control, power tailgate, ADAS, premium audio system, front parking sensors, and more.

Maruti is set to introduce an even bigger central display of 10.1-inch on the Invicto. It will also come with an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat and memory function for the driver seat too, just like the Toyota MPV. The Invicto will also become the first car from Maruti’s stable to come with a dual-zone (front and rear) climate control feature. The control panel will be located at the end of the central console and can be adjusted by the middle-row passengers. It will also get a pollution filter in its AC unit.

Maruti has partnered with JBL to offer the Invicto with a 9-speaker premium audio system. It will also providing a subwoofer. Until now, Maruti only offered Arkamys tuning for its sound systems.

The other features expected in the Invicto are front parking sensors, advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS for safety, Ottoman seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, Powered Tailgate, type-C charging ports for the front and second rows, and sunshades for the second-row passengers.

The Ottoman seats slide back to give you acres of leg room and then recline backwards to near horizontal, while the calf support cushions slide forward.

The Invicto will also mark the introduction of an electronic parking brake with auto-hold on a Maruti car.

